VERNON TOWNSHIP — “Window shopping” could be another phrase for activities Saturday at the former Chovy’s Italian Casual Restaurant as people walked through the now-closed restaurant looking for possible bargains in a prelude to next Saturday’s auction. They went from room to room, inspecting what would be offered on the auction block at 9 a.m.
Triple States Family Auction Services scheduled the “preview” so people could get an idea of what — if anything — they may be interested in bidding on come auction day.
Chovy’s was a popular dining spot for many years before it closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened.
Plans for the Conneaut Lake Road structure include its removal to make way for a car wash on the site.
Some visitors were there looking at the restaurant equipment; others were checking out items for “memory” sake. Still others just wanted to take a walk down memory lane one last time.
Bill Chisholm, a retired district judge, was checking out what he may like as a keepsake. He said he “spent a lot of time” at the restaurant and was looking for something meaningful. He reminisced that when Sandalini’s closed, owner Alan Travaglini gave him a “little guy with a chef’s hat” that he still has as a keepsake. He said he was checking what he may want to “have something from the next generation (of owners).” He won’t be able to make the auction, as he has another commitment. However, when he finds something he wants, he is going to ask a friend to go and bid on it.
He certainly had lots from which to choose. The former restaurant is packed with everything including silverware, wine corks, framed pictures (mostly of the Italian theme), booths, chairs, doors and more.
Patty Riccio, one of the first visitors at the Saturday event, was “looking for equipment.” She owns a restaurant in Ellwood City and was interested in a walk-in cooler and other items. She said she found “a few things” she may want to bid on next weekend.
Anyone looking for cloth tablecloths can look no further. They were in a bundle and came in all colors and patterns: black and white checked, red and white checked, white, deep green, red and more. Aprons also were seen.
A man named George, who asked not to have his last name listed, was “bar scouting” for the Jamestown Fire Club. “That’s why we are here,” he said.
“We own Eddie’s (Footlong Hot Dogs),” said Kristy Johnson, referring to the nearby popular dining place. She and her husband, Tom, were also looking to see what equipment might be of use to them. They went from room to room, including the dining area, kitchen, basement and more, pointing out various items that caught their eye as possibilities.
Wine racks and huge wine bottles were seen throughout the rooms. Large black letters spelled out “Winery” as a decorative piece.
Another sign read “It’s 5 o’clock somewhere,” referring to the popular Alan Jackson-Jimmy Buffett song about drinking. Pictures of famous Italians singers Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra graced the walls — waiting for winning bidders.
A large television, aluminum coasters, skillets, silverware and more are marked with a lot number in advance of the sale.
Todd Walker, who owns Bear Lake Inn, said “I’m looking for potential (items) to upgrade some of my equipment.” He was interested in some tables and chairs. Giving a plug for his own eatery, he said he purchased it in January of 2021 and noted it has a real history. His grandfather owned it many years ago. Walker said he thinks he has the restaurant business in his blood, although he is a farmer with 700 acres and 140 grand-fed cattle. He probably won’t be at the auction in person, but hopes to be doing his bidding online.
Scott and Joyce Allen for Fort Myers, Florida, were checking out items in still another part of the building. These former Meadville residents were looking for something “from Chovy’s and from the Meadville area” as keepsakes to take back to Florida with them. “Maybe a streetlight,” he said, referring to the wooden streetlights used for special decor in Chovy’s.
Ken Taylor of East Springfield was looking for something specific: “Round tables for the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars).”
Darlene Hoffman, who owns Norma Jane’s Eatery restaurants in New Castle, Warren and Bradford, “would like to open up another one,” she said, adding she is “looking for different pieces.
While many were looking for the professional equipment, others were just checking out what might be a good buy.
“I’m going to open a restaurant in Conneaut Lake,” laughed one man and his wife quickly shook her head that no, that wasn’t going to happen.
Those who like to decorate for the holidays might want to check out the auction. Visible were items for Halloween, Easter, St. Patrick’s Day and more. Several floral decorations also were seen.
Among other decorative items, large pennants — printed with various pro sports teams — were marked for the taking.
Randy Fosberg of Triple States Family Auction Services was pleased with the preview. “It was a nice turnout, especially for a Saturday morning,” he said at 10 a.m. as more potential customers made their way into the building.
The auction starts next Saturday at 9 a.m., but it is suggested potential bidders go earlier to register.
