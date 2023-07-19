A Park Avenue paving project has some small-business owners so frustrated that they’re seeing orange — and the longer they see orange, the more they fear they’ll be in the red if construction-related commercial doldrums continue.
The orange that shop owners have been seeing appeared just over two weeks ago in the form of plastic “No Parking” bags placed over the parking meters that line Park Avenue in the downtown area.
The bags “came out of the blue,” said Cory Rogers, owner of The Niche, a gift shop located on Park Avenue between West Center and West Cherry streets. He knew the project was imminent, but did not know exactly when it would begin, so seeing the long line of orange-crowned meters was “kind of a shock.”
The result was — at least temporarily — a “fiasco,” according to Megan Dodd, owner of The Salty Spa, located a few doors down the street from Rogers’ store. Dodd found it particularly frustrating that the bags were deployed days before there was any actual work being performed on her block of Park Avenue.
“They bagged the whole road and they were all the way down at the end,” Dodd said inside her shop on Tuesday with a gesture south toward Linden Street. “They weren’t even working here yet.”
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) began its paving of Park Avenue in earnest on July 5, though preparations, including the bagging of parking meters, began several days ahead of construction. The $3.4 million project will resurface nearly 1.2 miles of roadway between Linden and Baldwin streets. The paving contractor is Lindy Paving Inc. of New Galilee.
The work on Park Avenue is part of a larger project that includes paving a 4.4-mile portion of Route 198 in Woodcock Township and Blooming Valley Borough, extending from Route 86 to Route 77.
In addition, approximately 45 stormwater inlets along Park Avenue will be replaced. While the weather-dependent paving work is expected to be completed this month, the stormwater work will likely continue into September, though its impact on traffic is expected to be much less significant, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno.
A PennDOT spokesman on Tuesday said that an initial layer of asphalt has been applied so far and that an update on the project’s timeline was expected to be available today.
Given the inescapability of the orange “No Parking” bags, Rogers, Dodd and other shop owners did their best to make metaphorical lemonade of the situation. Rogers closed for two days and worked to get ahead on engraving projects and other tasks. Dodd remained open even as she intensified interior renovation efforts that will create more open floor space for classes and do-it-yourself events that the spa hosts.
She also launched into a series of sales promotions to draw as much foot traffic as possible while also posting tips on where to park on social media. Among the promotions was a “more ridiculous than this parking” sale that offered customers 15 percent off their purchase. The efforts helped with foot traffic, but they had an impact on her bottom line and she still had several customers cancel appointments.
“How am I going to get people in the door,” she asked, “when they can’t park anywhere?”
Asking customers to park a block or two away may not seem like much, but if those customers have children with them, or they’re from out of town and don’t know the area well, or they have accessibility issues, it can impact their willingness to stop by. For small businesses, such issues can easily be magnified.
Both Dodd and Rogers said they understood the need for the work, and both were appreciative of help from city and county leaders who contacted PennDOT to make sure the bags would be removed as soon as possible. They came off a week ago when the first layer of asphalt was completed and will likely return when work begins on the final layer.
“We’ll just have to get through it,” Rogers said, “and ask everyone to bear with us while we deal with an already tight parking situation downtown.”
The shops nearby depend heavily on parallel metered spots that line both sides of Park Avenue and allow those who find one on the western side of the street to walk almost directly inside. A few metered spots are available around the corner on West Center Street and more in the Market Square Parking Garage about 200 yards from the stores.
“We all want to park as close as possible,” Cheree Frizzell joked inside The Chalk Shop which she runs with Georgette Bennett.
The two chalk artists said they felt they had escaped some of the impact of the construction because their store, located at the intersection of Park Avenue and Chestnut Street, opens onto Chestnut, where several parallel metered remain available to visitors. Additional spots are available in a city lot adjacent to the Academy Theatre. They speculated their reliance on appointments more than then walk-ins might also have helped.
“I feel bad for a lot of the businesses on Park Avenue,” Bennett said.
Frizzell took a philosophical attitude to the situation.
“If it needs to be done, it’s got to be done. Does it cause some havoc? Yes,” she said, “but I don’t want my town to have streets full of potholes.”
