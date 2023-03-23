A Diversity Art Show featuring preschool artists from around Crawford County takes place today at Allegheny College.
The event, a collaboration between the Pre-K Counts program at Family & Community Christian Association (FCCA) and Allegheny, runs from 4:30 to 6:45 p.m. in Schultz Banquet Hall, 549 Park Ave.
“Amazing work has been done by our students, staff, and Allegheny College students and staff,” FCCA Executive Director Jackie Roberson said. “The work highlights the importance of diversity and inclusion.”
Students from PENNCREST School District will be highlighted from 4:30 to 5:30, then students from Conneaut and Crawford Central school districts will be featured from 5:45 to 6:45.
The event is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.