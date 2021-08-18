A new state law requires all prospective bidders at Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau's tax upset sale and judicial sales to preregister with the bureau at least 10 days in advance.
Pennsylvania's Act 33 of 2021 was signed into law in June and takes effect Aug. 31.
It means all bidders for the bureau's tax upset sale on Sept. 24 will have to register by Sept. 14, according to Christine Krzysiak, the bureau's director. Each September, the bureau conducts the sale on those properties with unpaid real estate taxes from three years ago or older.
The office is located within the county Treasurer's Office at the courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville.
The new law also authorizes a county to set a filing fee for bidders. At their meeting Aug. 11, county commissioners approved a $10 filing fee for each bidder to cover costs by the bureau.
In order to register, a bidder registration form must be submitted.
For an individual, it requires an applicant's name, address and phone number. For a business, it requires the business name, names of all officers, business address and phone number. For an LLC or limited liability company, it requires the names, business addresses and phone numbers of all members, managers and any other persons with any ownership interest or right in the limited liability company.
The bidder must file an affidavit stating the applicant isn't delinquent in paying real estate taxes and has no municipal utility bills more than one year outstanding; is not bidding for or acting as an agent for a person who is barred from participating in the sale; and has not engaged in or permitted an uncorrected housing code violation, failed to maintain property in a reasonable manner such that the property posed a threat to health, safety or property, or permitted the use of property in an unsafe, illegal or unsanitary manner such that the property posed a threat to health, safety or property.
All forms must be submitted to the bureau by the registration cut-off date, which is announced prior to each sale.
The new law requires the bureau to provide a list of the registered bidders to the municipalities 10 days in advance of any sale, Krzysiak said.
"It's for the municipalities to take a look at them and see if there are any outstanding problems — like outstanding water bills, tear down of property, a municipal lien," she said. "The $10 fee covers the cost of processing the paperwork and cover our time."
Required for registration are the bidder registration form; a copy of photo identification; an affidavit of the bidder that is signed and notarized; a copy of the sale conditions and instructions; and a $10 non-refundable bidder registration fee in certified funds only. Certified funds are a certified check, cashier's check, money order or cash.
Under the new state law, any person who signs a bidder registration knowing that it contains a false statement is subject to prosecution for falsification to authorities, which is a second-degree misdemeanor count.
Those with questions should contact the bureau at (814) 333-7332 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or visit its office.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.