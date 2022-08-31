All bidders at the Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau’s tax upset sale next month must be preregistered by Sept. 13 to be eligible to bid.
Each September, the bureau holds a sale of properties with unpaid real estate taxes from three years ago or older.
Under a 2021 state law, preregistration now is required at least 10 days prior to the annual tax upset sale as well as any judicial sale of properties.
The sale is set for Sept. 23 at the Crawford County Fairgrounds’ Home Show Building 1. Registered bidders may sign in at 9 a.m. and the sale stars at 10, according to Christine Krzysiak, the bureau’s director.
State law also authorized a filing fee for bidders. County commissioners approved a $10 filing fee for each bidder to cover processing costs by the bureau.
In order to register, a bidder registration form must be submitted to the bureau.
Forms are available at the bureau located within the Crawford County Treasurer’s Office at the courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville. Forms also are available online at crawfordcountypa.net/Treasurer.
For an individual, the form requires an applicant’s name, address and phone number. For a business, it requires the business name, names of all officers, business address and phone number. For an LLC, it requires the names, business addresses and phone numbers of all members, managers and any other persons with any ownership interest or right in the limited liability company.
The bidder must file an affidavit stating the applicant isn’t delinquent in paying real estate taxes and has no municipal utility bills more than one year outstanding; is not bidding for or acting as an agent for a person who is barred from participating in the sale; and has not engaged in or permitted an uncorrected housing code violation, failed to maintain property in a reasonable manner such that the property posed a threat to health, safety or property, or permitted the use of property in an unsafe, illegal or unsanitary manner such that the property posed a threat to health, safety or property.
State law requires the bureau to provide a list of registered bidders to the municipalities 10 days in advance of any sale, Krzysiak said.
Registration requirements are the bidder registration form; a copy of photo identification; an affidavit of the bidder that is signed and notarized; a copy of the sale conditions and instructions; and a $10 non-refundable bidder registration fee in certified funds only. Certified funds are a certified check, cashier’s check, money order or cash.
Under state law, any person who signs a bidder registration knowing that it contains a false statement is subject to prosecution for falsification to authorities, a second-degree misdemeanor count.
• More information: Contact the Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau at (814) 333-7332 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or visit its office at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville.
