A preliminary hearing for a Meadville man charged with killing a Townville-area woman in 2020 has been rescheduled until later this month.
Ragene J. Gilbert, 25, is charged by Pennsylvania State Police with homicide for the September 2020 shooting death of Destine Renee Conyers, 21.
Gilbert was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Monday before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on charges of homicide and possession of a firearm prohibited in connection with Conyers’ death. His hearing has been rescheduled to Jan. 27 before Nicols in Titusville.
Conyers’ body was discovered in southern Crawford County around 8:30 a.m. Sept. 27, 2020, by a passing motorist. Conyers was found at a gravel pull-off for a natural gas well off Mule Street in Fairfield Township.
Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell ruled Conyers' death a homicide. An autopsy found she died from two gunshot wounds — one to the head and one to the chest. The wounds were caused by a small-caliber weapon with Conyers shot from the front, Schell ruled.
Conyers' death was determined to have occurred between 5 and 8 a.m. Sept. 27, according to the coroner.
Gilbert is being held in the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown without bond on the homicide and firearms charge. Homicide is a non-bondable offense in Pennsylvania.
Gilbert was arraigned on the charges Oct. 25, 2021.
In an interview with the Tribune the next day, then-Crawford County District Attorney Francis Schultz said the investigation of Conyers' death was complex in that witnesses in several different counties had to be interviewed. Police had to interview witnesses in Crawford, Erie, Mercer and Beaver counties, as well as review cellular telephone records, Schultz said.