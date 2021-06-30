VERNON TOWNSHIP — Cochranton Elementary will host a Pre-K Counts classroom for the 2021-22 school year.
Crawford Central School Board members on Monday voted 7-0 to proceed with preparation of a lease agreement with Family and Community Christian Association (FCCA), the Meadville nonprofit that will operate the program. Kevin Merritt abstained from the vote and Paula Jo Harakal was absent from the meeting.
According to Pennsylvania Department of Education, Pre-K Counts is a state-funded program aimed at children at risk of school failure and living in families making up to $72,900 each year, which is equal to three times the federal income poverty level. The program serves student who are also English language learners or who need special accommodations.
Superintendent Tom Washington told the board that the program would be able to admit up to 12 students and would come at no cost to the district. Crawford Central also will not have to provide transportation for participating children, he said.
During discussion of the proposal a week earlier, Washington told the board that district administrators had debated the wisdom of locating a preschool program inside a district school and before ultimately deciding in favor of doing so. The Pre-K Counts program will have to install a separate playground on district property, Washington said, along with a utility shed for playground materials.
“At the end of the day, we did realize that the benefits of exposing youngsters 3 and 4 years old to an early childhood (education) experience outweighed all the other things,” Washington said.
Work on the lease for the agreement will take place over the next month with board approval likely in August. Crawford Central’s board does not meet in July.
For the 2020-21 school year, FCCA operated 11 Pre-K Counts classrooms in Crawford County. One of those — the Forest Green Estates classroom — was in Crawford Central.
