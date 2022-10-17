A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Venango County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $250,000 for Saturday's drawing.
The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 32-37-40-58-62, and the red Powerball 15 to win $250,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was five.
Spanky’s Tobacco World, 3348 State Route 257, Seneca, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, lottery officials said.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.
Winning tickets purchased at a lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call (800) 692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.
More than 59,000 other Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 13,300 tickets purchased with Power Play and 5,600 tickets purchased with Double Play.
The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $480 million, or $242.2 million cash, for today's drawing.
