A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Mercer County sold a Powerball ticket worth $1 million for Saturday's drawing.
The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 15-22-38-54-66, to win $1 million, less applicable withholding.
The Clark House, 3590 Valley View Road, Clark, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.
The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $161 million, or $116.1 million cash, for the next drawing on Wednesday.