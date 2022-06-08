RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — For the second time in less than a week, students at Maplewood Junior-Senior High were dismissed early Tuesday due to a power outage.
In a Facebook post made at 9:19 a.m., PENNCREST School District announced that the school was “experiencing a prolonged power outage” and that students would be dismissed at 10:30.
The school district made a similar post at 9:42 a.m. Thursday when the school also suffered an outage. Then students were dismissed at 11:45.
Penelec spokesman Todd Meyers on Tuesday said the two outages were related and that the latest round of repairs was expected to be completed by noon.
Tuesday’s outage began at around 6 a.m. and initially affected 44 customers, according to Meyers. Repair crews soon were able to reroute power supplies around the affected utility pole to bring the number of affected customers down to three, including the high school.
The outage was caused by a damaged insulator on a pole located close to the school, Meyers said. The damage was believed to have been caused by a lightning strike that resulted in the outage last week.
“The piece of equipment continued to operate but today it broke,” Meyers said. “It was damaged and when that happens, it can get cracks in it, water can get in and that can cause a fault in the line.”
Insulators are typically made of porcelain or similar materials and prevent “hot” transmission lines from coming into contact with wooden poles, according to Meyers.
