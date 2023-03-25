The city of Meadville was without power Saturday night.
Strong winds apparently knocked out power to the “entire” city around 9 p.m., and at least 16,000 FirstEnergy customers were affected in Crawford County around that time, according to the company’s power outage map.
The office of the Meadville city manager posted on Facebook around 9:30 p.m. that the “City is completely without power at this time. Please use extreme caution at traffic intersections as all signals are not functioning. Auxiliary Police are present at some intersections to direct traffic. At this time there is no ETA for power to be back on. Check back for updates.”
Around 10 p.m. power was restored to at least parts of the city. As of 10:30 p.m., FirstEnergy listed more than 16,000 affected by outages in the county and more than 6,000 in the city of Meadville. Nearly 2,000 were affected in West Mead Township.
Crawford County was under multiple weather alerts Saturday, including ones for thunderstorms and strong winds.
