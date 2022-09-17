They honored prisoners of war and those missing in action from all conflicts on Friday and will continue to do so today with a memorial motorcycle ride as part of National POW/MIA Day weekend.
Friday night’s 35th annual POW/MIA vigil at Diamond Park in Meadville featured a candle-lit observance and the reading of 89 names of Pennsylvanians who remain unaccounted for from the Vietnam War.
Today’s observance has a memorial motorcycle ride at 2 p.m. from Conneaut Lake to Meadville’s Diamond Park where wreath-laying ceremonies will be held.
One of the 89 Vietnam MIAs is Terry Lee Beck of Linesville.
Beck, a U.S. Navy aviation structural mechanic third class, was one of 25 servicemen lost Oct. 2, 1969, when the U.S. Navy transport plane they were aboard crashed. The plane was en route from a U.S. Naval Station in the Philippines to the USS Constellation when the plane crashed in the Gulf of Tonkin off then-North Vietnam.
“It’s an awareness — to keep it in the forefront and educate people,” Phil Davis of Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52, said of holding the vigil and ceremonies.
Today’s POW/MIA memorial ride, Ride for Freedom, is a mobile public reminder through Conneaut Lake and Meadville of the need for POW/MIA remembrance, Davis said.
The ride first was held in 1998 to draw interest when Post 52 hosted The Moving Wall, a mobile replica of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C.
“When The Moving Wall was here in 1998, we had a few thousand motorcycles for the ride — and it’s just something that’s stuck,” Davis said.
Today’s Ride for Freedom — the 25th — is expected to draw about 200 bikes plus several hundred spectators along its route, Davis said.
“It varies every year,” he said of the number of motorcycles. “One year, it actually was snowing and we still had 127 motorcycles in the snow. Even during the COVID years when we had abbreviated events we still had about 50 bikes.”
Those wanting to ride in today’s Ride for Freedom are to gather from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tursky’s Tavern on Route 618, Conneaut Lake.
The ride departs at 2 for a slow memorial ride from Route 618 to U.S. Route 6, then proceeding through the borough of Conneaut Lake to Meadville. The ride will cross Smock Bridge and take Park Avenue to Chestnut Street, then turn onto Chestnut Street where the ride will end at Diamond Park.
POW/MIA memorial ceremonies including wreath laying ceremonies then will be held in Diamond Park at approximately 2:30 to 2:45 p.m.
“We want to recognize all (POW/MIAs),” Davis said. “They’re identifying remains from Vietnam, Korea and World War II every month, every day. But, some of those we’ll just never know (what happened).”
