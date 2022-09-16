Tonight marks the 35th annual POW/MIA vigil in Crawford County to honor prisoners of war and those missing in action from all wars.
The vigil, sponsored by Veterans of the Vietnam War Inc. Post 52, is from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Crawford County Veterans Memorial at Diamond Park in Meadville.
The vigil will feature a candle-lighting ceremony at 8 and observance with the reading of the names of Pennsylvanians still unaccounted for from the Vietnam War.
Post 52 also holds its Ride for Freedom on Saturday from Conneaut Lake to Meadville. The motorcycle ride stages from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tursky’s Tavern on Route 618, departing at 2 for a slow memorial ride to Diamond Park where short memorial ceremonies will be held.
