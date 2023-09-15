Today marks a time to honor those from the nation’s military who were captured or are missing in action.
A solemn ceremony to mark National POW/MIA Day takes place this evening in Meadville’s Diamond Park as part of the 36th annual POW/MIA vigil in Crawford County.
“It’s to honor prisoners of war and those missing in action from all wars, all eras, and including what’s happening in the world today,” said Phil Davis, commander of Veterans of the Vietnam War Inc. Post 52.
The post sponsors observance activities today and Saturday that use Diamond Park as its focal point.
The vigil will be held today from 6 p.m. to midnight in the park. It will feature a candle-lighting ceremony at 8 and observance with the reading of the names of Pennsylvanians still unaccounted for from the Vietnam War.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Vietnam War veteran who served in the U.S. Navy, will be the featured speaker at the vigil, Davis said.
Castelluccio is slated to speak on the advances in DNA testing technology and the importance of family members of veterans to offer DNA samples to help identify remains or those who had been prisoners of war.
The observance also will honor Harold Beerbower, a 91-year-old U.S. Army veteran who resides in the Meadville area, according to Davis. Beerbower was captured during the Korean War and spent 28 months as a prisoner of war.
On Saturday, Post 52 will coordinate the Ride for Freedom motorcycle trip from Conneaut Lake to Meadville.
The ride stages from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tursky Tavern on Route 618, departing at 2 for a slow ride to the Diamond where a short memorial ceremony will be held.
Motorcyclists will take Route 618 to routes 6 and 322 and head east to Meadville, entering the city on Park Avenue. They then will take Park to Chestnut Street, turning east on Chestnut with the ride ending at the park at approximately 2:30.
