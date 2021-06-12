A U.S. Postal Service carrier sustained minor injuries after being struck by a station wagon while walking in a crosswalk at Liberty and Poplar streets Wednesday afternoon, according to Meadville Police Department.
Mail carrier Mark T. Miller, 26, of 16150 S. Shady Acres, Meadville, was in a crosswalk at the intersection when he was struck at a low speed at 2:14 p.m., police said.
A station wagon, driven by James R. Walker, 35, of 595 Remler Alley, was driving west on Poplar Street and had stopped at a stop sign at the intersection, police said. Walker then turned the car left to travel south on Liberty Street when the vehicle struck Miller at a low speed, police said.
Miller was transported to Meadville Medical Center by Meadville Area Ambulance Service for treatment.
Police listed the incident as a non-reportable accident and no charges were filed.