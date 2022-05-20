Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52’s weekly public dinner is Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. The dining room is available for dine-in or take-out meals. Proceeds benefit local veterans and their families through Post 52’s Project Support Our Troops and the Veterans’ Benevolent Fund.
This week’s menu choices include: baked or beer-batter haddock for $15, spaghetti and meatballs for $10, or beef tips over noodles for $12. Beverages are $1.
Post 52 is located at 13240 Dunham Road, Meadville. Take-out orders may be placed by calling (814) 807-1661 after 2 p.m. Saturday.
