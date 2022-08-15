CONNEAUT LAKE — The topic of whether the Municipal Authority of Conneaut Lake plans to sell water to a private developer was discussed briefly at a recent meeting of Conneaut Lake Borough Council.
Councilman Bill Eldridge asked for a report on the status of the proposed sale of water for a proposed housing development on Aldina Drive.
Councilman Mario DeBlasio, who also is a member of the municipal authority, said anyone who wants to know about the topic should attend meetings of the authority which are held the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the town hall.
Eldridge mentioned several things he had read about the proposal.
DeBlasio replied that not all the comments were accurate and declined to discuss the issue further.
Council President Dick Holabaugh said he would like to know more.
Eldridge proposed sending a letter from council asking for details, but no action was taken on that suggestion.
On another ongoing issue, Eldridge questioned the beach committee regarding preventative maintenance on some of the docks and an update on a report from Ashley Porter, engineering consultant. Porter was hired several months ago to do a complete inspection and make recommendations.
After a short discussion, DeBlasio, who is a member of the beach committee, said he has not seen a final report from Porter and has been unable to get a response from him.
Eldridge asked for some kind of an update by next month.
