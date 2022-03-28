A one-block stretch of Meadville’s past will be removed soon and paved over at a cost of $137,045.
Members of Meadville City Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to approve the lowest of three bids for the conversion from brick to asphalt of East Street between Fairmont Avenue and the end of East Street.
The work will be performed by Lindy Paving of New Galilee. Pre-construction meetings will likely be held early next month, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno, at which point a date will be set for construction.
Funding for the paving, which city staff estimated would cost about $99,000, will come from the city’s 2019 Community Development Block Grant, a federal program that supports development in low- to moderate-income areas.
The project will entail the removal of all of the bricks that currently make up the road surface, repairs to the roadway base beneath the bricks and paving with asphalt. The work will also include curbs and driveway aprons.
The 315-foot section of brick roadway is located one block west of Huidekoper Park. Only two homes facing the roadway are located on the block. When residents were contacted about the conversion plans prior to council’s vote last year, no comments were received by the city.
Council originally approved the brick-to-asphalt conversion last March. The project was delayed when bids solicited last year came in too high, according to Menanno. In addition, engineering for the project was required.
Since passage of the Brick Street Conversion Policy in 2018, replacing or paving over brick with asphalt has required the approval of council. Photos shown to council during a presentation last year showed severely deteriorated curbs, gutters and catch basins, and extensive and uneven settling of the roadway.
During discussions of the project last year, Gary Johnson, who was interim city manager at the time, told council that city records indicated the brick portion of East Street had last been paved in 1926.
“It might not have been touched since then,” Johnson added.