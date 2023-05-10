VERNON TOWNSHIP — The Aviation Legends American History Expo begins today at Port Meadville Airport, 16306 Corporate Drive, and continues through Sunday.
The free event will welcome visitors from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
Displays include the CAF Rise Above Traveling Exhibit, with movies and displays on the Tuskegee Airmen and the Women Airforce Service Pilots of World War II and an authentic P-51C Mustang aircraft, the “redtail” plane made famous by the Tuskegee Airmen.
“Anyone who admires heroics should know both of these stories,” Chris Allen, manager of the CAF Rise Above Traveling Exhibit, told The Meadville Tribune last week regarding the presentations on the Tuskegee Airmen and WASPs.
The event will also feature a U.S. Air Force flight simulator and jet engine display; a U.S. Brig Niagara and Erie Maritime Museum hands-on exhibit on the War of 1812; flight school presentations and numerous visiting seaplanes from around the region, according to organizer Greg Hayes of North Coast Flight School Inc., the Port Meadville-based company behind the event.
The expo will coincide with pancake breakfasts hosted by the Meadville chapter of Experimental Aircraft Association from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday and Sunday. The organization will offer free airplane rides to kids 8 to 17 years old on Saturday and to adults 18 and over on Sunday. For the Saturday event, register online at yeday.org. For the Sunday event, register online at flyingstart.org.
