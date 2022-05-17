Polls in Pennsylvania are open today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for in-person voting in the primary election.
Almost 80 percent of Crawford County’s registered voters who requested either a mail-in or absentee ballot for today’s primary had returned their ballot as of Monday, according to the Crawford County Office of Elections and Voter Services. The office sent out 4,395 mail-in and absentee ballots to those who had applied by the May 10 deadline with 3,498 of them returned as of Monday.
Mail-in and absentee ballots must be at the office at the courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, by 8 p.m. today to be counted. Ballots postmarked with today’s date, but received after 8 p.m. today, will not be tallied.
Ballots submitted in person to the office must be by the registered voter only. Ballots will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Voters arriving with ballots after 4:30 p.m. but before the 8 p.m. deadline are to use the courthouse’s rear entrance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.