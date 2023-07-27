Crawford County Board of Elections is looking into relocating two polling sites for the November election.
No formal action was taken by the board at its brief meeting Wednesday, but members discussed that they may need to relocate the Beaver Township polling site as well as the Meadville 1st Ward 2nd Precinct polling site.
Beaver Township may need to move from its community building to its township building.
Work was completed to make the community building more handicapped accessible under Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines. However, the state-issued occupancy permit for the building has not been located by the township for required final state clearance in order to use the building as a polling site. If the permit cannot be located in the coming weeks, the board may opt to use the township building instead.
Meadville 1st Ward, 2nd Precinct polling site may move from Emmanuel Community Church on Park Avenue to Wesbury United Methodist Community’s Barco Chapel on Park Avenue.
The board is considering the move as the Emmanuel site apparently is in the process of being sold, according to Francis Weiderspahn Jr., vice chairman of the Board of Elections. Chairman Christopher Soff was absent from Wednesday’s meeting.
The Emmanuel site may be sold to another religious organization which may not want to house the voting precinct, Weiderspahn said.
Ironically, in October 2020, the board moved Meadville 1st Ward, 2nd Precinct from Barco Chapel to across the street at the Emmanuel church due to it having more space and additional parking.
Relocation of either Beaver Township or Meadville 1st Ward, 2nd Precinct would require formal action by the board at a public meeting.
It also would require public notice of the change at the current and proposed location of each of the precincts as well as formal notification of registered voters within those precincts, Weiderspahn said.
