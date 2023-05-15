Crawford County still needs poll workers in several locations for Tuesday’s primary election.
The Crawford County Board of Elections meets this afternoon to appoint poll workers needed at precincts; however, several vacancies remain, Commissioner Christopher Soff said. Soff chairs the elections board.
Anyone interested in serving as a poll worker in Tuesday's primary should call the Crawford County Office of Elections and Voter Services as soon as possible after 8:30 a.m. today at (814) 333-7307.
The Board of Elections meets at 2:30 p.m. today in the commissioners office at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, to appoint poll workers.
