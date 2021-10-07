Crawford County is asking registered voters to become poll workers for the Nov. 2 election.
In order to effectively conduct any election, the county needs citizens to participate in the process, according to Christopher Soff, chairman of the county Board of Elections. Poll workers are paid.
Elections require more than 300 workers at 68 precincts across the county. About 35 to 40 positions need to be filled, said Jessalyn McFarland, the director of elections.
Poll workers are needed for the following precincts: Athens Township, Cambridge Springs, City of Meadville, City of Titusville, Conneaut Township, East Fairfield Township, Oil Creek Township, Summerhill Township, Townville, Union Township, Vernon Township 2, Wayne Township and West Mead Township 2.
• To sign up: Call the Election and Voter Services Office at (814) 333-7307.