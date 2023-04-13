Poll workers still are needed in the county to help conduct both primary and general elections in 2023, according to Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soff, who chairs the Board of Elections.
The county is seeking about 20 more people to work at various precincts for the May 16 primary, Soff said Wednesday.
But, there’s an even bigger need for workers within specific precincts in Meadville and Titusville due to a court filing deadline that looms Monday, Soff said.
Last month, Crawford County Court of Common Pleas approved a county plan to trim the number of voting precincts within both cities.
Court approval of the plan cuts the total number of Meadville’s voting precincts from nine to six and Titusville’s from seven to three. Those changes take effect with the November general election.
However, the county still has four elected poll worker positions it needs to fill to present to the court by Monday for approval.
Those positions are a judge of elections and minority inspector of elections in Meadville Precinct 2-2; a majority inspector of elections in Titusville Precinct 1; and a judge of elections in Titusville Precinct 2.
Persons interested in filling those positions must reside within those precincts to be appointed by the court, Soff said.
Those interested in serving for the court appointment position or as a general poll worker are asked to contact the Crawford County Office of Election and Voter Services at (814) 333-7307.
