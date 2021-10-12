Though a number of slots have been filled, Crawford County still needs poll workers in the city of Titusville for the Nov. 2 election.
Last week, the county issued an appeal as 35 to 40 positions were needed to be filled at more than a dozen precincts around the county.
A number of registered voters have signed up to work at the various precincts since the appeal was made, according to Jessalyn McFarland, the county's director of elections.
"People have stepped up, but we still need people in Titusville," she said Monday.
About 10 to 12 poll workers still are needed to fill out slots in Titusville's seven precincts including an inspector of elections as well as clerk positions, she said.
Persons interested in being a poll worker in the Nov. 2 election are asked to contact the Crawford County Election and Voter Services Office at (814) 333-7307.
Crawford needs more than 300 election workers to cover the county's 68 voting precincts.
A number of two-hour poll worker training sessions are being conducted this week at various locations around the county.
Poll worker training sessions are:
• Today from 9 to 11 a.m., noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. in the Assembly Room at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville;
• Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. at the Conneaut Lake Borough Building, 395 High St.;
• Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon, 1 to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department, 12666 Main St.; and
• Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., also at Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department.
