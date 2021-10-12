Leroy Zehr, born July 22, 1972 to Joseph & Elizabeth (Keupfer) Zehr in Listowel, Ontario. Passed away October 8, 2021 in Conneautville, PA. He lived 49 years, 2 months, and 15 days. He married Fannie Mae Miller on July 21, 1994 in Aylmer, Ontario. Leroy is survived by his wife, Fannie Ma…