PITTSBURGH — The good news for Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race is that voters in the state — according to a new poll — care most about economic issues, inflation and rising costs, which have been staples of the national GOP agenda ahead of a midterm election that’s largely a referendum on current Democratic control.
The bad news for Oz? Voters seem to trust his Democratic opponent, John Fetterman, more on those key issues and generally hold a more favorable view of the lieutenant governor, the poll found.
The topline of the Monmouth University poll released Wednesday — sampling 605 registered voters in Pennsylvania — is that 49 percent of those surveyed said they would definitely or probably vote for Fetterman in November, compared to 39 percent for Oz.
More than half of the surveyed voters view Oz unfavorably (52 percent), while more voters view Fetterman favorably (47 percent) than unfavorably (42 percent). The poll found that 36 percent view Oz favorably, which is lower than the percentage of surveyed voters who said they view former President Donald Trump favorably (43 percent).
“Fetterman has the edge when you look at basic candidate preferences,” Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a statement. “Oz will need to overcome his personal negatives or shift the issue picture to stay competitive.”
As for the issues, 52 percent of respondents said that concerns about the economy and cost of living are more important when deciding their vote for U.S. Senate, compared to 38 percent who said they care more about fundamental rights and the democratic process.
But on jobs, the economy and cost of living, 41 percent said they trust Fetterman more, while 36 percent deemed Oz more trustworthy.
According to the poll, Fetterman is also seen as more trustworthy on “defending your values” (43 percent to 34 percent), abortion (44 percent to 26 percent) and gun control (40 percent to 30 percent).
Fetterman and Oz tied at 34 percent on who is more trustworthy on immigration.
“The economy is an issue which could help Oz, but Fetterman currently has enough crossover appeal to negate it,” Murray said in a statement. “In fact, the poll shows Fetterman is running stronger than the Democratic fundamentals in Pennsylvania would suggest.”
Registered voters who were surveyed in the Monmouth poll — which was conducted Sept. 8-12 — held a mostly pessimistic view on the state of the country, with 70 percent saying the country is on the wrong track. That’s compared with 24 percent who said the U.S. is going in the right direction.
Asked if they’d rather see Republicans or Democrats control Congress, 40 percent of respondents said Republicans and 38 percent said Democrats.
The poll’s margin for error is plus or minus 4 percentage points. From a random sampling of voters drawn from a list of active registrants, the pollster ended up surveying 294 Democrats, 241 Republicans and 70 others.
