In-person voting wasn’t able to start in two municipalities when polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday due to a poll book mixup.
The borough of Conneautville and Cussewago Township polling precincts inadvertently had been given the other precinct’s master poll book, according to the Crawford County Board of Elections.
The master poll book is the list of all eligible voters within a given precinct.
Pennsylvania requires counties keep a list of all eligible voters. Copies of individual precinct books are sent out to precinct polling station every Election Day. Voters are required to sign their precinct poll book before they are allowed to vote in person.
The error with the Conneautville and Cussewago Township poll books was discovered around 7 a.m. when polls opened, according to Christopher Soff, chairman of the Board of Elections.
“The judges (of elections) and poll workers didn’t realize it until they got to their precincts this morning,” Soff said. “As soon as they found out, they called us and we rectified the situation.”
Designated Board of Elections roving officials were able to meet to exchange the two precincts’ polling books.
“It wasn’t too long,” Soff said, but said he was unsure exactly when in-person voting then began at each of the two precincts.
“Voters were asked if they wanted to wait, which some did and some said they’d come back,” Soff said of those impacted at the two sites.
He did not know how many voters may have been affected.
It also was unknown how many affected voters in the two municipalities may have asked to vote by provisional ballot.
“It’s happened before accidentally where the blue poll book for one precinct got put in the wrong bag,” Soff said.
A couple of years ago, for example, the master poll books for Centerville and Cochranton were placed in each other’s precinct supply bag by mistake.
However, precinct election officials reviewed bag supplies prior to Election Day, notified the county, and the books were exchanged prior to the election, Soff said.
