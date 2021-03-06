LINESVILLE — A discussion over a policy update meant to close a loophole grew heated at Wednesday's meeting of Conneaut School Board.
The policy in question regards the registration of students to attend kindergarten. In particular, the update to the policy says that if students previously lived outside of the school district and were registered in kindergarten in their previous school district, but then moved into Conneaut, they can register for kindergarten in Conneaut.
However, if the students lived in Conneaut but were registered for kindergarten classes with another entity, such as a cyber charter school, but then left that separate entity, they cannot register for kindergarten classes with Conneaut, unless they're gifted students and were at least 5 years old by Sept. 1.
This change was done, according to Superintendent Jarrin Sperry, because there have been cases where parents have registered their students for a cyber charter kindergarten program and then immediately left it after a day or so in order to register their kids for kindergarten classes in Conneaut in order to skirt around the age requirement.
Board member Theressa Miller raised an objection to the change, citing the lack of flexibility in the new wording for any families who went through a "life event." She gave an example of a grandparent, who would watch the student while he or she was taking cyber classes, who then died and left the student without adult supervision.
"Loopholes happen, life happens," Miller said. "There's no reason to put this in except to tick off a set of parents."
Miller continued to speak on the matter, when she was interrupted by board President Dorothy Luckock, who said Miller had made her point.
"Mrs. Miller, I think you are really elaborating on a potential situation," Luckock said. "We all know sometimes there are unusual circumstances that come to this board to be reviewed in the bigger picture. I'm going to ask, please, once you've made your point please do not continue to almost badger us."
Luckock said she had tried to give Miller an "exceptional amount of leeway" but told her to "step up a little higher on the professional level" when there were disagreements and said that she sometimes came across as acting "inappropriately."
Miller said Luckock was "way out of line" and said she has not been unprofessional.
"What I have consistently seen, consistently, is a complete lack of a leadership that involves our parents and wants our parents here," Miller said. "This is the problem with you being our board president. This is the reason I really wanted anybody else to step up. Because real leadership gets excited about dialogue."
Board Vice President Jamie Hornstein asked whether there was an appeals process regarding the policies and if it could be utilized if people are unhappy with the policy. Miller asked whether the board had voted in support of the complainant in the appeals process.
"No, but personally I've never heard any reason not to vote yes," Hornstein said.
Hornstein said he agreed with the policy in light of the loophole.
"If we wanted to add other language, we could discuss that," he said. "I don't know why we have to hold up approving this policy for that. Seems like it's a separate issue what you're describing than approving this policy."
Board members Kathleen Duncan-Klink and GW Hall expressed support for the policy, with the latter saying he was "very comfortable" with it.
"You can vote no, Theressa," Hall said. "If you don't like this policy, vote no at the meeting."
Miller again expressed her support for adding language to the policy to account for a life event. Luckock said policies are "always up for review" by the policy committee.
The policy update is only up for a first reading next meeting, something Miller pointed out. Policy updates must go through two rounds of readings before the final vote to approve it takes place, meaning this policy won't go for a final vote until next month. A policy committee meeting will also be held ahead of next week's meeting, giving further chance for the policy to potentially change.
Just as the discussion was beginning to wind down, board member Tim McQuiston spoke up to voice his support for Luckock and seemingly gave criticism toward Miller, though he did not name her specifically.
"I noticed some disparaging comments were made here," McQuiston said. "I have to say I've watched a lot of the behind-the-scenes things (Luckock) has done here, and I for one am very, very pleased with her leadership role as president of this board and I kind of take offense to the fact somebody would say something any different on that."
Miller expressed frustrations, saying she found it difficult to feel like she's been heard by Luckock at meetings.
"So I appreciate where you're at Tim, but I need to be heard and I need to be recognized," she said. "That my words actually hit something besides a cement wall."
Board member John Burnham suggested possibly putting out an amendment to the policy for vote at the upcoming voting meetings.
Taking final comment, Luckock said she appreciated the work of all the board's committee members and "asked that the board please respect the other's service and hard work that they spend the extra time on these committees to bring this information in to us."
Conneaut School Board will next meet March 10 at the Alice Shafer Annex.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.