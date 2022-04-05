VERNON TOWNSHIP — A year after she and other Mercer County residents began lobbying Crawford Central School Board to change the way it divides its tax levy between residents of Crawford and Mercer counties, Kathy Graham got what she wanted.
“We made it,” Graham said after Monday’s special meeting. “It was a long haul but it was worth it.”
Board members’ 5-3 vote means that she and other Mercer County property owners will see their school taxes plummet, possibly by more than 40 percent. The district will make up the lost revenue by raising the taxes of property owners in Crawford County — independent of any tax increase built into the 2022-23 budget that the board will begin discussing later this month.
The difference for property owners in French Creek Township — the only Mercer County municipality among the nine municipalities that make up Crawford Central — is eye popping. In a presentation to the board in February, Business Manager Guy O’Neil explained that had the tax distribution method approved Monday night been used for the current year, the owner of a property assessed at $30,000 in Mercer County would have paid $1,657 in school taxes for the year — $1,226 less than they are actually paying this year.
Because there are so many more Crawford County property owners in the district, the increase they will have to absorb is much smaller. Had the change occurred last year, the Crawford County owner of a property assessed at $30,000 would have paid $1,657 instead of the $1,634 they are currently paying.
That tradeoff — a seemingly slight increase for lots of taxpayers in Crawford County in exchange for a huge decrease for Mercer County taxpayers — proved persuasive for several board members.
Adding to the urgency of the topic was what O’Neil called “an unusual shift” in property values that was set to add another increase of more than 19 percent to Mercer County property owners next year, even if the board passed a no-tax-increase budget.
The factor that ultimately turned the tide in favor of changing to a new method of computing the district’s tax levy, however, proved to be the willingness of at least some Crawford County taxpayers to shoulder the added burden for their Mercer County neighbors.
After the meeting, as French Creek Township residents thanked her and shook her hand, board member Holly Chatman said she had spent much of the past week researching the issue and hearing from Crawford County residents. The nine people who contacted her were unanimous in their feeling that the board should charge Crawford County residents a little bit more in order to charge Mercer County residents a whole lot less, Chatman said.
A week ago, Chatman had been among the four votes against the change. The resulting 4-4 tie led to the proposed change being defeated since tax-related issues require a majority of board member votes to pass. As soon as the change was defeated, however, board members began discussing the possibility of addressing the issue again, and within days Monday’s special meeting was advertised.
Chatman was joined by Kevin Merritt, Bryan Miller, Jeff Rose and Delwood Smith in voting for the change. Board President Jan Feleppa, Melissa Burnett and Ryan Pickering opposed the change. The board is one short of its full complement due to the resignation of Elyse Palmer, who was absent from last week’s meeting. Only Chatman’s vote changed from last week to this week.
“It was not an easy decision,” Chatman said moments after the vote. “It was not something that I just said, ‘Hey, let’s go with this.’ I really thought about it and researched.”
Supporters of the change had also repeatedly raised the possibility of French Creek Township leaving Crawford Central for a Mercer County school district in the weeks leading up to the vote. On Monday, one Mercer County mother told the board she would have to move from the district if nothing was done.
The argument proved persuasive with Chatman.
“I don’t want to see us lose any of those students,” she said. “They’re a valuable part of our community.”
One argument that seemed ultimately to lose its power was the mathematical one.
Prior to the vote last week, Superintendent Tom Washington took the unusual step of offering a lengthy presentation immediately prior to the board’s vote. Reviewing the various formulas that can be used to divide taxes in multi-county school districts, Washington explained that what appeared to be different levels of taxation in the two counties were the result of property assessments that were computed more than a decade apart and rising property values in Mercer County.
To make the proposed change, according to Washington, would be to ignore the differences in fair market value in the two counties. Mercer County residents would see their taxes plummet, but they would also be significantly under-taxed.
Merritt, who has consistently supported the French Creek Township residents in their attempts to address the issue, effectively dismissed the presentation.
“Not that I’m questioning whether Tom’s numbers are wrong or right,” Merritt said. “But I think you can make the numbers work however you want them to work. With us not being experts, I’m going to just rely on what I initially had before my mind was flooded with a lot more information — more than what I was willing to try to figure out.”