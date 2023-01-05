A change Wednesday to how Meadville City Council makes appointments to the boards that oversee various municipal functions raised questions of possible Sunshine Act violations — perhaps as many as 40 or more — since August 2020.
Under the new policy approved Wednesday, applications to the city’s “ABCs” — the authorities, boards, commissions and committees staffed by volunteers — will be evaluated independently by a council member, a city staff member and the chair of the relevant ABC. Each of the three evaluators will recommend a candidate for appointment who will be voted on by council as a whole. If there are three or more applicants and each evaluator recommends a different applicant, all three will be advanced to council for a vote.
The revised policy also requires ABC members who wish to be reappointed to reapply at the end of their term along with any other residents who may wish to apply for the seat.
Council members voted 3-1 to approve the policy revisions. Councilman Jim Roha opposed the changes and argued in favor of a return to the informal appointment process that had been employed for decades prior to 2020. Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight abstained from the vote, saying he was undecided on the issue.
The change was motivated largely by concerns about potential Sunshine Act violations, attorney Timothy Wachter told council.
Since a formalized appointment process was adopted in 2020, council’s practice has been to establish an ad hoc committee of three — one or two City Council members, at least one ABC member and a city staff member — to conduct candidate interviews when multiple applications for ABC openings were received. The meetings were not open to the public and were not advertised.
The Sunshine Act requires that such meetings be held as formal public meetings, Wachter said — advertised in advance, open to the public, with opportunity for public comment and with agendas and minutes available to the public as well.
“There’s often a misperception that so long as you keep the committee under a quorum of council, then you don’t have to worry about Sunshine,” Wachter said. “That is incorrect.”
What determines whether the meeting must be public is not whether a majority, or quorum, of council members is participating but whether a majority of the committee members is present, Wachter explained.
City Clerk Katie Wickert estimated that ad hoc interview committees had conducted 15 to 20 such interviews in 2022 and about 40 since the appointment policy was adopted.
The solution adopted Wednesday seemed to bear a striking resemblance to the policy that was previously in place.
The key differences, Wachter explained in an interview after the meeting, are that the evaluators won’t be a committee and won’t confer regarding their recommendations. Instead, they will make independent recommendations, he said.
The three independent evaluators could even — like the former ad hoc committees — conduct a joint interview, according to Wachter.
“If the individuals … desire to hold interviews, they’re able to do so,” he said. “Those interviews could be held jointly, but it’s not a committee recommendation, it’s three individual recommendations that would be created.
“The difference here,” Wachter continued, “is that we don’t have a formal body. You have three distinct individuals whose recommendation is being requested.”
Wachter also contended that the dozens of previous ABC interviews held by formal committees in nonpublic settings did not constitute Sunshine Act violations.
The new policy grows out of “a different interpretation in how the Sunshine Law is to be applied,” he said.
“I think that we’re tightening it up now and having a finer eye based on the review of how it’s been done in the past,” Wachter added, “so I don’t believe it’s been in violation specifically. If it was, it wouldn’t have been intentional and here we’re just cleaning up and moving forward.”
