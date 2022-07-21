A 32-year-old woman wanted on more than 50 arrest warrants faces new charges from city police for resisting arrest and public drunkenness after she allegedly flailed and kicked at officers as they attempted to place her in a patrol vehicle late Saturday.
Once Amanda Zocco of Lake City was handcuffed near the intersection of Terrace and Spring streets, it took three officers to get her to the waiting patrol vehicle, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by Meadville Police Department in the case. The incident took place from about 9:30 to 10:05 p.m. and Zocco was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.
Zocco was stopped when officers engaged in a traffic stop saw her “staggering west on Spring St.,” according to the affidavit. She stopped in the middle of Terrace Street when she neared the traffic stop and showed several signs of intoxication, according to police.
The 53 warrants Zocco faces in Pennsylvania consist of 32 from Erie County, 12 from Venango County, four from Mercer County and four from Butler County, according to police. She also faces a warrant out of Michigan, police reported.
Zocco remains in Crawford County jail, Saegertown, in lieu of $6,000 bond. A preliminary hearing on the misdemeanor resisting arrest charge and the summary count of public drunkenness was scheduled for July 28 before Pendolino.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.