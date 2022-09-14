A 28-year-old Meadville woman is in Crawford County jail after allegedly snorting methamphetamine she had hidden down her pants while she was in a Meadville Police Department holding cell.
Vanessa Renee Pekrol, who resides in the 600 block of State Street, was arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.
Pekrol faces two misdemeanor charges resulting from an incident that occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Sept. 6. She was being detained at the time in connection with an unrelated investigation, according to Chief Michael Tautin.
While she was in the holding cell, Pekrol allegedly removed a bag of meth that she had hidden down her pants, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case. After snorting the meth, she allegedly flushed the bag down the cell’s toilet, police charged.
Pekrol faces charge of tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance. She was assigned bail of $3,000. A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for Sept. 23 before Pendolino.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.