CONNEAUTVILLE — A Meadville woman faces a preliminary hearing later this month for allegedly stabbing a man with a knife in a dispute over a cellphone charger, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Michelle L. Cottrell, 51, of 10961 Hollis Road, has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment for the alleged incident at an apartment on Licking Street in Conneautville on Thursday.
Around 10:45 a.m., state police received a call from the Conneaut Valley Health Center that Jeffery Hall, 68, had gone to the health center and told staff he had been stabbed.
Hall was interviewed there by troopers, stating he and Cottrell had argued over a phone charger at the apartment. Cottrell pulled a folding knife out of her purse and slashed Hall’s left forearm, causing a 3-inch deep laceration, according to police.
Cottrell was taken into custody at her residence and confessed to slashing Hall, police said.
Cottrell was arraigned Thursday night before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols, acting for Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard, on state police charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and illegally operating a vehicle without an ignition lock.
She is free on $10,000 bond awaiting a preliminary hearing Feb. 24 before Stallard.