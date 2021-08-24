SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — A 52-year-old Fayette County woman accidentally shot herself in the foot with a shotgun Sunday night just south of the borough of Conneaut Lake, according to Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department.
The woman was injured at 7:30 p.m. in a wooded area off South Center Lane, Chief Todd Pfeifer said Monday, adding that identities of those involved aren't being released pending completion of the investigation.
The woman, who is from Everson, was with a man and using a shotgun loaded with 00 buckshot when she accidentally shot herself in the left foot, Pfeifer said. The pellets in a 00 buckshot shell are about one-third of an inch in diameter.
The woman had fired the shotgun at a stump and had hit it twice.
"She was excited, lowered the shotgun and began celebrating when another round discharged," Pfeifer said.
Buckshot from the round then struck the woman in her left foot.