Police are urging caution for residents over scam callers after a Springboro woman was bilked out of $16,000.
According to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville, on March 25 the 69-year-old woman received a notification of a "Geek Squad protection activation" on her computer involving her credit card. After contacting the provided phone number, the woman was connected with a person who talked her into letting the scammer gain control of her computer.
Once in control, the scammer froze the woman's computer until the woman obtained gift cards and sent the information on the cards to them. After transferring $16,000 worth of gift cards, the woman contacted police.
State police said there are several variations of this kind of scam, in which the scammers allege some problem that can be solved by payment in gift cards.
The choice of payment in gift cards is because, according to police, they are widely available in many denominations, are untraceable, and only the information on the back of the card is necessary to redeem them. The scammer will ask the victim to read the information over the phone or may ask the victim to take a picture of the back of the card and send it.
Variations of the scam include:
• The scammer claiming the victim has outstanding warrants, tax debts or utility bills.
• Claims that a relative is visiting overseas and needs money to pay a hospital bill or bail.
• An offer of employment in exchange for payment. These jobs either do not exist or may involve illegal activities.
• Requests by a friend for a "favor" to purchase gift cards that the "friend" will pay back later.
• Calls from scammers masquerading as tech support personnel, asking for money to fix a computer.
• Scammers pretending to be from a utility company, asking the victim to pay a bill via gift cards or have their power or water shut off.
• A scammer posing as a military service member who needs to sell something quickly before deployment.
• Scammers telling the victim they've won a prize for a sweepstakes the victim never entered. The scammers tell the victim they must use a gift card to pay for fees or other charges before receiving their prizes.
• A scammer claiming they bought something from the victim, usually online, and sending a check for more than the purchase price. The scammer will ask the victim to reimburse the difference with a gift card while the check will turn out to be fake.
Police said scammers may use threats to intimidate and bully a victim into paying, even threatening to arrest the victim if they don't receive the money.
In case someone receives a call they believe to be a scam, state police ask they keep in mind these recommendations:
• Government agencies do not accept gift cards for payment of taxes or other debts. They will also send notifications of such debts in writing, and anyone claiming a debt must be repaid with gift cards should be ignored.
• If someone claims to be collecting gift cards for a charity, contact the charity directly to verify the request.
• If someone who claims to know you asks for gift cards as a favor or to get out of trouble, contact that person directly. It is possible the person may have had their identity stolen or a password hacked.
• Never provide information such as a Social Security number or bank account numbers to unknown persons over the phone.
Anyone who believes they have been targeted by a scam should not give out personal information, hang up the call immediately and contact their local law enforcement.