MERCER — More than 22 pounds of fentanyl with a street value of around $1.8 million was found by Pennsylvania State Police during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in eastern Mercer County.
Troopers stopped an eastbound car-hauling truck for traffic violations around 2 p.m. Tuesday at Milepost 24.3 in Wolf Creek Township, according to a news release from state police at Mercer. The location where the truck was stopped is just east of the Grove City exit of Interstate 80.
The truck was registered in California. During the stop, the driver granted police consent to search one of the vehicles which was bound for New York, police said.
During the search, the vehicle was found to have aftermarket hidden compartments. When they were searched, police found 10.3 kilograms, or more than 22 pounds of fentanyl, in a compartment.
Fentanyl is a prescription synthetic opioid drug that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It often is prescribed to treat severe pain, typically advanced cancer pain.
The investigation remains ongoing and no charges had been filed as of Thursday.