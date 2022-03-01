TITUSVILLE — A Titusville-area woman is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police on multiple animal cruelty charges after one dog she owned died and two others had to be rescued.
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating April Delp, 44, of 10991 Newland Ave.
Delp has been charged by state police with a total of 18 counts in connection with the incident at her home in Oil Creek Township.
Police had been called to investigate and found three dogs locked in separate cages in the home around 5:20 p.m. Sept. 10, 2021.
The cages were stacked on top of one another with only carpet in between them, according to the arrest affidavit filed in the case.
The dogs were locked in the cages for an extended period of time with little to no food or water, according to the affidavit, which also said the dogs’ food and water bowls contained dirty and moldy water as well as urine and feces.
The animals all suffered from worms, fleas, lice and other issues including burns on their stomachs, legs and paws from the acidity in the urine puddles, the affidavit said.
All three dogs were given no veterinary care and were not vaccinated for rabies, according to the affidavit.
One of the dogs was deceased. The two other dogs were rescued by the ANNA Shelter of Erie and received medical attention needed to recover, according to state police.
Neighbors reported not seeing Delp for weeks at a time, according to the affidavit, which also stated she rarely came home to check on or care for the dogs.
Delp is charged with three counts each of aggravated cruelty to animals causing serious bodily injury or death; cruelty to animals; neglect of animals food and water; neglect of animals veterinary care; lack of rabies vaccination; and lack of dog license.
Each aggravated cruelty to animals count is a third-degree felony with a maximum penalty of seven years in jail and a $15,000 fine.
Each cruelty to animals count is a second-degree misdemeanor with a maximum of two years in jail and a $5,000 fine.
Each animal neglect count is a third-degree misdemeanor with a maximum of one year in jail and a $2,500 fine.
Each vaccination and dog license count is a summary offense with a maximum of 90 days in jail and a $300.
Anyone with information on Delp’s whereabouts is asked to contact state police at Corry at (814) 663-2043.