TITUSVILLE — A male Titusville Area High School student is in custody and facing felony charges from Titusville Police Department in connection with possessing an alleged stolen pistol.
The student was arrested by police this morning in the city of Titusville, but off school property, Dustin LeGoullon, Titusville’s public safety commissioner, confirmed to the Tribune this afternoon.
The student was found in possession of a loaded pistol along with additional ammunition, the commissioner said.
LeGoullon declined to indicate the caliber of the pistol and ammunition or the nature of any threat.
The student’s name is not being released as he is under age 18, the commissioner said. LeGoullon also declined to release the age of the student.
The initial investigation and arrest came about after two other students contacted Titusville police Thursday night about a male student believed to be in possession of a stolen firearm, LeGoullon said.
Throughout overnight Thursday and into this morning, Titusville Police Department and Titusville High School principals conducted searches of the high school and investigated the threat, the commissioner said.
The student was taken into custody around 7:30 a.m. without incident and turned over to Crawford County Juvenile Probation, the commissioner said.
The student faces felony charges through Crawford County Juvenile Court in connection with illegal possession of a firearm, LeGoullon said.
The investigation into why the student was carrying the pistol and who owns the weapon is continuing, he said.
Both LeGoullon and Stephanie Keebler, Titusville School District’s superintendent, were quick to credit the two unidentified students who initially contacted police Thursday night.
“It was swift action of Titusville Police Department and Titusville School District to make an arrest early this morning, but it would not have happened if not for the students who reached out to us,” LeGoullon said.
“We’re extremely proud and grateful for the students who made the report so we could proactively address the it,” Keebler said this afternoon.
No classes at Titusville area schools were disrupted Friday by the incident.
Titusville Area School District has about 1,900 students total with approximately 550 students in ninth through 12th grades at its high school.
