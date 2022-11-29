Pennsylvania State Police investigated 970 vehicle crashes resulting in two fatalities and 196 injuries during the Thanksgiving travel period stretching from Wednesday to Sunday, according to a press release. Alcohol was a factor in 48 of the crashes, about 5 percent of the total.
Troopers arrested 539 people for driving under the influence and issued more than 27,000 traffic citations over the five-day holiday weekend. The citations included 9,252 for speeding, 1,088 for failing to wear a seat belt, and 138 for not securing children in safety seats.
The 970 crash investigations represent a 16 percent drop from the 1,155 reported over the 2021 Thanksgiving weekend. The 2021 holiday also saw more fatalities with five; more injuries — 225 compared to 196 this year; and more alcohol-related crashes, with 91.
Troop E, which patrols the state’s northwest region, including Crawford County, experienced 34 crashes with four injuries. Three of the crashes were alcohol-related. There were 47 DUI arrests in the region and 2,534 other citations were issued, including 673 for speeding, eight for child seat violations and 96 for failing to wear a seat belt.
The statistics provided by state police do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.
• More information: Visit psp.pa.gov.
