BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Centerville man wasn't injured when his sport utility vehicle struck a horse in Bloomfield Township before dawn Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police at Corry said.

Kerry C. Snapp, 57, was driving west on Route 77 when his SUV struck a horse at 5:17 a.m. that was in the westbound lane, police said.

Snapp was wearing a seat belt, police said. A state police news release did not indicate if the horse was injured.

