SAEGERTOWN — A Waterford woman is facing charges following a fiery crash in Saegertown, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville.
Tiffany L. Jefferson, 33, was driving east on Route 198 in a sport utility vehicle (SUV) when she entered the highway roundabout at the north end of the borough in the wrong direction at 11:24 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from state police.
Jefferson's SUV then continued east straight across the center of the roundabout before it struck the east side curb, police said. The vehicle continued east and hit a light pole on the eastern perimeter of the roundabout. The impact caused the SUV to roll over before it came to a stop in the yard of a home and then caught fire, police said.
Jefferson was able to remove herself from the SUV and had sustained only minor injuries, police said.
She was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, the news release said. However, no charges had been filed as of Monday, according to online court records.
Saegertown and Hayfield Township volunteer fire departments and Meadville Area Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.
