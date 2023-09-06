VERNON TOWNSHIP — The Board of Supervisors holds a special meeting today to discuss a proposed agreement with the city of Meadville that would dissolve Vernon Township’s police department and allow city police to provide around-the-clock police service in the township.
The meeting is at 7 p.m. at the township building, 16678 McMath Ave.
Details on the proposal will be provided and participants will have a chance to ask questions and offer comments, according to an announcement from township Manager Rob Horvat.
Meadville City Council members voted unanimously in favor of the plan at their meeting Tuesday.
