Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville are searching for this woman as a suspect in connection with an Aug. 9 theft at a residence on Route 98.
The victim told police a radiator from a Dodge truck, a truck battery and Milwaukee brand toolbox were take from the back porch of the home around 7 p.m. Aug. 9. The woman was driving a tan sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at (814) 332-6911. Trooper Adam Kirwin investigating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.