ROCKDALE TOWNSHIP — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspected burglar of the township building.
Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville troopers were called to the Rockdale Township Municipal Building, 29393 Miller Station Road, at 1:23 a.m. July 25 because of an inside motion alarm being triggered. On arrival, they found several doors of the building open and marks consistent with forced entry along the edges of an interior door.
Rockdale Township Supervisor Charles Pitts responded to the scene. Upon reviewing surveillance footage at the location, a suspect was observed. The suspect is described by police as a white man with long dark hair, a slim build and a tattoo on his forearm. He was observed entering and leaving the building several times.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact state police at (814) 332-6911.
