Meadville Police Department is continuing its search for a city teenager wanted on homicide charges.
Police want the public's help on the whereabouts of Kavan Maloin Boitnott, 16, who remains at large, Chief Michael Tautin said.
Police have charged Boitnott with the killing Nathaniel Eric Harris, 19, early July 3. Harris was shot multiple times at about 3:10 a.m. in his second-floor apartment at 376½ Walnut St., according to police.
Police have a second suspect in the case already in custody.
Qwamae Dontrail Sherene, 17, was arrested July 7 by police and arraigned on homicide and other charges in connection with the shooting. Sherene is being held in the Crawford County Correctional Facility without bond. He faces a preliminary hearing on the charges on Aug. 23 before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.
A third person wanted in the case remains at large, though Timothy Taquan Bolden is not charged by police with homicide.
Police have filed felony charges of robbery and criminal trespass against Bolden, 25, of Meadville in connection with in the incident.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact city police at (814) 724-6100.