SAEGERTOWN — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect from an incident Saturday at a store in Saegertown.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to Dollar General, 533 Main St., at 12:51 p.m. for a retail theft.

Upon arrival, police were told by the store manager that an unknown white woman concealed items in her purse and didn’t pay for them at the self-checkout station.

The total value of the stolen items is $51.80, according to police.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact police at (814) 332-6911. Trooper Dylan Himes is the investigating officer for the case.

 

