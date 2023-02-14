UNION TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police is seeking the public’s help on who may have damaged eight storage units at a Union Township business.
The units were damaged sometime between Feb. 3 and Saturday at Hafer Trucking and Self-Storage, 5879 US Highway 19 in Union Township, according to Trooper Cindy D. Schick, community services officer at the state police in Medville.
Multiple storage units were damaged, but nothing appears to be missing, Schick said.
There are no suspect at this time, but this incident is believed to be connected to several other burglaries and criminal mischiefs in the area.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Trooper Karyn Holden at the Meadville barracks at (814) 332-6911 and reference incident number PA23-191161.
