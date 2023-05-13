Antique Victorian-style brass and iron fencing was taken from the grounds of the Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum, according to Meadville Police Department.
Several sections of the fencing, which were to be installed, were taken from the museum’s grounds located between Terrace and Lord streets, Police Chief Michael Tautin said Friday. Each section of fencing weighs approximately 75 to 100 pounds, Tautin said.
The fencing sections totaled approximately 40 feet in length and was about three feet high, said Joshua Sherretts, executive director of the Crawford County Historical Society. The non-profit historical society owns the museum and its grounds.
The fencing, which was donated to the society, was to enclose an approximately 8-foot by 5-foot garden area, Sherretts said. The gate area of the fencing already had been installed, Sherretts said. Security camera footage showed the remainder of the fencing taken on Monday and Thursday apparently by two suspects, according to Sherretts. Video showed the suspects loading components of the uninstalled fencing, he said.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Meadville Police Department at (814) 724-6100.
