Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville are searching this afternoon for a missing West Mead Township teen.
Isabella Hope Cote left her home at Forest Green Apartments around 8 a.m. today, police said. Cote, who goes by Isa or Bella, is Caucasian, age 14, approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall, police said. She weighs 110 to 115 pounds with brown eyes, and straight dirty blonde hair that is below shoulder length.
Cote was last seen wearing black leggings. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Meadville at (814) 332-6911.