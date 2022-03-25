EAST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole a quad ATV and two chainsaws from a barn and later apparently entered an unlocked car in the East Mead Township Building parking lot on Route 27 but did not take anything.
Troopers from the Meadville barracks were called to the township building at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday for a report of theft from a motor vehicle. However, according to a release from state police, it was determined the individual, who was caught on surveillance camera, did not take anything from the vehicle before driving off on the quad.
While at the scene, police received another call about a stolen green Honda Rancher 4x4 and two Husqvarna chainsaws taken from a property on the 23200 block of State Highway 27. Police determined the two incidents to be connected.
The man is believed to have entered the barn sometime between 5:45 and 6:10 a.m. Tuesday. Surveillance video showed him entering the township building parking lot at 6:14 a.m., whereupon he entered an unlocked vehicle at the rear of the building, before fleeing the scene on the quad and heading down Route 27.
The suspect is described as being a white man between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with an average build and short hair. He was seen wearing a woodland camo-style jacket, long pants, Muck boots, gloves and a face covering.
Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to call state police at Meadville at (814) 332-6911 and reference incident number PA22-353582.